Houston, Harris County issues ‘stay home-work safe’ order
Former Texas A&M star basketball player dies from coronavirus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) – David Edwards, a star basketball player during the 1990s for Texas A&M died Monday from complications due to the coronavirus.

A former Aggies teammate confirmed Edwards passing on Facebook, writing:

“Never in a million years would I have even imagined my backcourt teammate would go before his time. I just got the news that Dave Edwards passed away. For those that have been praying for him, he is now in a better place. This coronavirus has hit me in the heart. Dave was one of the fiercest competitors and best point guards that I’ve ever met. Nearly unstoppable. Learned how to become tough as nails competing against him everyday and shaking off adversity.”

Charles Henderson

Edwards began his collegiate career at Georgetown in 1989 before transferring down to College Station in 1991.

Over nearly 90 games for the Aggies, he averaged just over 13 points per game along with 7.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds. His senior year, he set a Texas A&M record with 265 assists over the course of the season, which still stands to this day.

According to ESPN, he is still one of six players in Division I history to record a triple-double in back-to-back games.

In Texas, there have been nine confirmed deaths of coronavirus throughout the state after nearly 800 people have tested positive.

