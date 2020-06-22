Ford resumes pre-pandemic production levels on Monday

DETROIT (KETK) – Ford and Fiat Chrysler plants are expected to return to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels on Monday.

The return of shifts is a major milestone for the automakers as they attempt to meet consumer demand for profitable pickups and SUVs.

Ford started started resuming vehicle production in the U.S. on May 18 with new safety protocals.

In Texas, coronavirus hospitalizations have doubled since the beginning of June and the rate of positive tests has steadily climbed. Gov. Abbott will give an update at a press conference on Monday at 2 p.m.