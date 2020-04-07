Five new cases reported in Bowie County for a total of 32

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KEKT) – Bowie County Emergency Operations Center reported five new COVID-19 cases.

That brings the total to 32 in the county and 275 in East Texas.

A breakdown of Bowie County can be found below:

Bowie County has received PPE from the Strategic National Stockpile and a team will be deployed to pick up the supplies from the distribution center in Tyler. They will be distributed to first responders and healthcare workers as needed.

Officials are asking the public to continue donating blood during this crisis as accidents and emergencies are still happening. LifeShare Blood Center is the place to donate and they are offering extended hours. To schedule a donation, call (903)794-3173.

A live blog of East Texas cases can be found HERE:

Smith County – 79, 2 deaths

Bowie County –32, 1 death

Gregg County – 28

Nacogdoches County – 24, 2 deaths

Angelina County – 14

Rusk County – 13

Harrison County – 11, 1 death

Shelby County – 11

Polk County – 8

Cherokee County – 7

Van Zandt County – 7, 1 death

Panola County – 4, 1 death

San Augustine County – 4, 1 death

Cass County – 5

Henderson County – 4

Hopkins County – 4

Upshur County – 5

Anderson County – 2

Camp County – 2

Franklin County – 1

Morris County – 1

Wood County – 4

Titus County – 2

Trinity County – 1