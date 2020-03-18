Five coronavirus cases confirmed in Waco, includes Baylor faculty members

Closings
by: , FOX 44

WACO, Texas (KETK) – Five residents in the Waco area were confirmed to have the coronavirus after Mayor Kyle Deaver called an emergency press conference.

The patients include men and women in their 50s and 60s who recently traveled out of the country.

  • 64-year-old man who recently traveled to Israel
  • 68-year-old man visiting from Ecuador
  • 56-year-old man who visited New York
  • 52-year-old woman who visited New York

Baylor University announced Wednesday morning that the couple who visited New York are members of the faculty who were on non-university business.

They began to feel sick when they returned to Waco. Baylor says they did not return to the campus and have been in self-isolation since traveling home.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District was notified about the 5th case this morning by state agencies and are actively trying to find that individual.

Mayor Deaver says all of the patients have mild symptoms and are expected to recover.

There are currently 16 people awaiting test results. Those results may come in later today.

Mayor Deaver signed a Declaration of Disaster yesterday, which closed restaurants, bars, gyms, and theaters to inside service.

