Federal funding extended for community-based COVID-19 testing sites in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is extending its funding for community-based COVID-19 testing sites in Houston and Dallas through July 31, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Sunday.

Funding for several testing sites across the state was already extended once in June, when it was originally set to expire.

“The State of Texas is committed to providing ample testing resources as we work to contain the recent surge in COVID-19 cases,” Gov. Abbott said. “Our continued collaboration with our federal partners is essential to our efforts. The extension of this program in Dallas and Houston will help secure more testing for Texans in these communities. There are over 900 testing sites across the state of Texas, and I urge Texans in need of a test to find a site nearest them.”

The state has set up a website where users can locate testing sites across Texas.