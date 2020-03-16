Closings
There are currently 43 active closings. Click for more details.

Fake coronavirus at-home test kits seized at Los Angeles International Airport

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (KETK) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted fake coronavirus test kits at the Los Angeles International Airport.

Investigators found six plastic bags made to look as if they were meant to test for COVID-19. It appears the tests arrived from the United Kingdom.

The shipment was turned over to the Food and Drug Administration.

Officials reminded the public to be aware of scammers looking to take advantage of vulnerable consumers during the pandemic.

Authorized testing for COVID-19 is only conducted at verified state and local health labs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

VANISHED: Missing in East Texas

More Vanished

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar