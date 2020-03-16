Fake coronavirus at-home test kits seized at Los Angeles International Airport

LOS ANGELES (KETK) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted fake coronavirus test kits at the Los Angeles International Airport.

Investigators found six plastic bags made to look as if they were meant to test for COVID-19. It appears the tests arrived from the United Kingdom.

The shipment was turned over to the Food and Drug Administration.

Officials reminded the public to be aware of scammers looking to take advantage of vulnerable consumers during the pandemic.

Authorized testing for COVID-19 is only conducted at verified state and local health labs.