FACT OR FICTION: What you need to know about the coronavirus

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- With the number of positive coronavirus cases rising, KETK News is focused on giving you the facts and not spreading fear. Our news team spent the day asking East Texans if they’re concerned and taking their top questions to a local doctor.

WHAT IS THE CORONAVIRUS?

The virus was first detected in China. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in people and many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reporting many patients had some link to large seafood and live animal market, suggesting animal-to-person spread. Later, a growing number of patients reportedly did not have exposure to animal markets, indicating person-to-person spread.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF

While the CDC has been cautioning others about the virus and the potential of exposure has been increasing, there are still ways you can protect yourself.

“One of the most difficult is the human habit of putting your hands on your face. So you put it down you touch the light switch, you shack hands with somebody and the next thing you know. I’ve tried and it’s almost impossible not to do it,” said Dr. Richard Wallace, with UT Health and Science.

Healthcare professionals are urging everyone to use good hygiene. Simple steps like disinfecting surfaces, avoiding close contact, and staying home if you’re sick can go a long way to staying healthy.

DO MASKS WORK?

If you are likely to be in close contact with someone infected, a mask cuts the chance of the disease being passed on. If you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, or have been diagnosed, wearing a mask can also protect others.

Pharmacies in East Texas are completely out of them, and companies are now only making the product for hospital staff.

“One thing they’re not recommended is the mask,” said Dr. Wallace.

Most are manufactured to keep germs in, not out, but that fact doesn’t seem to be slowing the trend of shoppers buying them, along with the sale of soap and hand sanitizer.

“Just wearing them, uses up the supply and it also takes away from the supplies available to the healthcare professionals, which is where we really need them,” Dr. Wallace.

However, masks will probably make little difference if you’re just walking around town or taking a bus so there is no need to bulk-buy a huge supply.

WASHING YOUR HANDS

The single most important thing health officials are urging everyone to do is to wash your hands.

“Probably wash my hands more,” said Tim Harris, a Tyler resident.

It’s a simple task many people have already been doing, but with the Coronavirus spreading, East Texans say they are making a conscious effort to stay clean.

“I’m washing my hands a whole lot, but I probably should have been doing that anyway,” said Taylor Jarman, a Tyler resident.

Doctors say it’s less about how you wash, and more about how long you are doing it for.

“The happy birthday song which we’re promoting. If you sing it, it takes about 20 seconds, so when your washing your hands you sing the song and that’s enough time,” said Dr. Wallace.

IS IT SAFE TO FLY?

With airports like DFW now screening for the virus, many are left wondering if it’s safe to travel.

“I think it’s relatively safe to travel. Now, would I be traveling to Washington State, would I travel to New Rochelle New York, no,” explained Dr. Wallace.

Experts suggest avoiding areas where a high number of cases have been reported, like in New York or Washington.

HOW LONG WILL SYMPTOMS LAST?

As residents and politicians like Ted Cruz are self-quarantining themselves to keep others safe, we asked how long will it take before symptoms are gone.

“It’s a good question and the answer is we don’t know,” said Dr. Wallace.

While White House officials look for a vaccine, doctors say lab tests will become vital.

“We continue to do those tests, and when the tests are negative and we don’t find any of the viruses then we assume it’s safe for you to return to the general population,” explained Wallace.

For more information about the coronavirus, you can visit the CDC website.