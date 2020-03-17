East Texas universities postpone graduation ceremonies

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Texas colleges and universities made the decision to extend spring break with some moving to online classes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Now, schools are canceling events and ceremonies including graduation.

Letourneau University announced they would be postponing its commencement ceremonies expected to occur on May 9. Officials with the school will determine a time to reschedule the event and determine how students will receive their diplomas.

Students will continue spring classes online starting Monday, March 23 and will continue until the end of the semester.

UT Tyler announced they would be postponing its commencement ceremonies expected to occur on May 2. Officials with the school will determine a time to reschedule the event and determine how students will receive their diplomas.

Students will continue spring classes online starting Monday, March 23 and will continue until the end of the semester.

Angelina College is canceling all classes until Monday, March 23. An update will be given on Wednesday, March 19 regarding the remainder of the semester.

East Texas Baptist University is extending online learning through Sunday, April 5.

Jacksonville College will continue spring classes online starting Monday, March 23. Students are expected to return on Monday, April 6.

Stephen F. Austin students will continue the spring semester online starting Wednesday, March 18. Students are expected to return to campus on Monday, April 6.

Tyler Junior College has postponed returning to spring classes until March 30. They have not released information regarding graduation ceremonies.