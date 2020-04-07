East Texas COVID-19 total rises to 255 with 5 cases reported in Gregg County, 1 case confirmed in Titus County

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The number of coronavirus cases in East Texas has risen to 255 with more cases confirmed in Gregg and Titus counties.

Titus County Judge Brian Lee reported the 2nd case. He said they are still awaiting several tests to return results.

“This does not come as a surprise as we have had a several tests awaiting results. This is no cause for alarm, but it is a reminder to be diligent in our efforts,” he wrote on Facebook.

Longview Mayor Andy Mack reported five more cases in Gregg County bringing the total to 28. He said a more detailed update will be given Tuesday.

A breakdown of the Gregg County cases can be found below: