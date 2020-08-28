East Texas correctional officer dies from COVID-19

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) An East Texas correctional officer has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, James Weston Jr., 55, tested positive for coronavirus on August 20th. Weston had been self-quarantining before his body was found six days later.

“The thoughts and prayers of the TDCJ family are with the loved ones of Officer Weston. He was a dedicated public servant who went above and beyond. Officer Weston will be greatly missed.”

TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier

Correctional Officer Weston served 13 years with the TDCJ and worked at the Johnston Unit in Winnsboro.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has had twenty-one employees who have died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

