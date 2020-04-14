East Texas colleges receive $23 million in grants for COVID-19 relief, half to go to students

WASHINGTON (KETK) – Multiple East Texas universities and colleges will receive grants through the federal CARES Act that was pased in response to the coronavirus.
The grants will total more than $23 million, according to a release from Sen. Cornyn’s (R) office.
At least fifty percent of each grant must go towards providing students with emergency financial aid grants to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations.
The CARES Act allows each institution discretion on how to award this assistance to its students.
“No Texan should have to give up their education because of the economic effects of the coronavirus,”Sen. John Cornyn
Below is table of how much money will be allotted to each school:
Here is a breakdown of undergraduate enrollment figures for each institution with the most recent public figures:
- LeTourneau University: 1,823
- East Texas Baptist University: 1,613
- Wiley College: 1,400
- Texas College: 1,044
- Tyler Junior College: 12,500
- University of Texas at Tyler: 10,527
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler: 70
- Kilgore College: 5,684
As stated above, it is up to the schools on how to spread the money out among its students. But if given to all students, below is what each student at the respective schools would receive:
- LeTourneau University: $288.08
- East Texas Baptist University: $482.55
- Wiley College: $549.51
- Texas College: $1,129.71
- Tyler Junior College: $295.82
- University of Texas at Tyler: $246.72
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler: $66.51
- Kilgore College: $343.85