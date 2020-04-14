East Texas colleges receive $23 million in grants for COVID-19 relief, half to go to students

WASHINGTON (KETK) – Multiple East Texas universities and colleges will receive grants through the federal CARES Act that was pased in response to the coronavirus.

The grants will total more than $23 million, according to a release from Sen. Cornyn’s (R) office.

At least fifty percent of each grant must go towards providing students with emergency financial aid grants to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations.

The CARES Act allows each institution discretion on how to award this assistance to its students.

"No Texan should have to give up their education because of the economic effects of the coronavirus," Sen. John Cornyn

Below is table of how much money will be allotted to each school:

Here is a breakdown of undergraduate enrollment figures for each institution with the most recent public figures:

LeTourneau University: 1,823

East Texas Baptist University: 1,613

Wiley College: 1,400

Texas College: 1,044

Tyler Junior College: 12,500

University of Texas at Tyler: 10,527

University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler: 70

Kilgore College: 5,684

As stated above, it is up to the schools on how to spread the money out among its students. But if given to all students, below is what each student at the respective schools would receive: