East Texas cities canceling events due to coronavirus concerns

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – With the coronavirus threat leaving many East Texans on high alert, cities are canceling events that can cause the spread of germs.

Below is a list of canceled events in East Texas.

March 20 – Grassroots at the Green

March 21 – Longview 150: Transportation Show

March 23 – District 6 Town Meeting

March 26 – 2020 Census Pep Rally

March 28 – 2020 Strut Your Mutt 1-Mile Way Walk

March 28 – Chautauqua Festival

All public events in City parks and facilities will be suspended for two weeks effective immediately.

Henderson Civic Center

Henderson Fire Department Conference Room

Henderson Police Department Conference and Training Rooms

Henderson Community Center

Park Pavilions

All public events in City parks and facilities will be suspended for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16.