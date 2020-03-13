East Texas cities canceling events due to coronavirus concerns

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – With the coronavirus threat leaving many East Texans on high alert, cities are canceling events that can cause the spread of germs.
Below is a list of canceled events in East Texas.
Longview
- March 20 – Grassroots at the Green
- March 21 – Longview 150: Transportation Show
- March 23 – District 6 Town Meeting
- March 26 – 2020 Census Pep Rally
- March 28 – 2020 Strut Your Mutt 1-Mile Way Walk
- March 28 – Chautauqua Festival
Henderson
All public events in City parks and facilities will be suspended for two weeks effective immediately.
- Henderson Civic Center
- Henderson Fire Department Conference Room
- Henderson Police Department Conference and Training Rooms
- Henderson Community Center
- Park Pavilions
Tyler
All public events in City parks and facilities will be suspended for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16.
- Harvey Convention Center
- Rose Garden Center
- Liberty Hall