Closings
There are currently 7 active closings. Click for more details.

East Texas cities canceling events due to coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – With the coronavirus threat leaving many East Texans on high alert, cities are canceling events that can cause the spread of germs.

Below is a list of canceled events in East Texas.

Longview

  • March 20 – Grassroots at the Green
  • March 21 – Longview 150: Transportation Show
  • March 23 – District 6 Town Meeting
  • March 26 – 2020 Census Pep Rally
  • March 28 – 2020 Strut Your Mutt 1-Mile Way Walk
  • March 28 – Chautauqua Festival

Henderson

All public events in City parks and facilities will be suspended for two weeks effective immediately.

  • Henderson Civic Center
  • Henderson Fire Department Conference Room
  • Henderson Police Department Conference and Training Rooms
  • Henderson Community Center
  • Park Pavilions

Tyler

All public events in City parks and facilities will be suspended for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16.

  • Harvey Convention Center
  • Rose Garden Center
  • Liberty Hall

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

VANISHED: Missing in East Texas

More Vanished

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar