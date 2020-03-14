Closings
Discovery Science Place closes temporarily to clean, sanitize surfaces amid coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A well-known children’s place in East Texas is closing their doors due to recent concerns related to the coronavirus.

The Discovery Science Place will close to the public from March 16-20.

At the Discovery Science Place, the well-being of our families and loved ones is always our first priority. As a children’s science museum, we take great care to ensure the cleanliness of our space and train our staff on the practices and procedures that lead to healthy and happy communities—today and every day.

During the week, the museum will take time to comprehensively clean surfaces, spaces, and manipulatives at the museum.

For additional questions or concerns, you can reach the Discovery Science Place at info@discoveryscienceplaceorg or call (903)533-8011.

