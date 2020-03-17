Diocese of Tyler temporarily suspends Holy Masses

Tyler, Texas (KETK) – After several cancellations in East Texas including schools, businesses, and churches, the Diocese of Tyler made a difficult decision to suspend Holy Masses until further notice.
I have made the very difficult decision to temporarily suspend public Holy Masses in the diocese. Your priests will be praying for you as they celebrate daily and Sunday Masses privately. Due to the concerns of the virus and the prudent directives regarding social distancing, I believe this is a necessary step. Please pray with me that these steps will help to minimize the impact of this disease on our communities.Diocese of Tyler