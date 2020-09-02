Diboll ISD cancels sports for the week, several athletes showed COVID-19 symptoms after weekend party

DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – Diboll ISD canceled sports for the rest of the week after several student-athletes showed COVID-19 symptoms.
According to an announcement from the district, many students attended a party over the weekend. Symptoms have included: fever, loss of taste and smell, diarrhea, and vomiting.
Parents have been notified and students have been sent home. Football games against Woodville were canceled as well as a volleyball game against Warren.
We have disinfected the campus today. Diboll has strict protocols in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and our students and staff do a tremendous job while they are on campus following those protocols. Parents, we ask your assistance in stressing the importance of masking up, social distancing and hand washing while they are away from school to help us be able to continue our extracurricular activities and to keep students in school.Vicki Thomas, Diboll ISD Superintendent