Diboll ISD cancels sports for the week, several athletes showed COVID-19 symptoms after weekend party

DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – Diboll ISD canceled sports for the rest of the week after several student-athletes showed COVID-19 symptoms.

According to an announcement from the district, many students attended a party over the weekend. Symptoms have included: fever, loss of taste and smell, diarrhea, and vomiting.

Parents have been notified and students have been sent home. Football games against Woodville were canceled as well as a volleyball game against Warren.