Despite concerns surrounding coronavirus, East Texans keep normal routine

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Friday, President Trump declared a national emergency regarding the coronavirus outbreak in America.

Event, businesses, and schools have been closing to protect from spreading the virus, but people in East Texas say it hasn’t kept them from living life like normal.

“All this stuff they’re telling you to do, you should probably be doing anyways,” said Taylor Wright.

Wright and her friends traveled from Dallas to East Texas to participate in the 32nd annual Beauty and the Beast bike ride.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson declared a state of emergency after five more cases of the coronavirus tested positive, temporarily banning all large public gatherings.

“People are living in fear at this point,” explained Wright.

Here in East Texas, 400 people gathered for the bike event, a welcomed event during a global pandemic.

“From Houston, from Dallas, from Denton, from Shreveport and all of them were just so thankful that they had a place to go. They were so tired of being sequestered like within the house and not having anything to go and do,” said Bill Lewis, President of the Tyler Bike Club.

Walking around town, many people told KETK that while they understand it’s important to stay safe, they don’t want to live their life in fear.

“Despite what’s going on we still have to live our lives, we still have to enjoy people we don’t want to get isolated unless your just at that level where you have to, but right now I think we just let the world know, it is what it is,” said Herb Buford, a biker who traveled from Dallas.