Dallas woman tests positive for COVID-19 a second time

DALLAS, Texas (NBC) – A Dallas woman has tested positive for the coronavirus for a second time.

Meredith McKee was diagnosed with COVID-19 in February after exhibiting initial symptoms. After testing for antibodies, she donated plasma, thinking she was in the clear.

Over the weekend, McKee went to the hospital with high blood pressure and a headache. There, she tested positive for the coronavirus – again.

“That was clear and obvious, I had a dry cough like you would not believe,” she said. “It would not stop.”

An epidemiologist at UT Southwestern says catching the coronavirus twice is possible but appears to be uncommon.

McKee says her doctors believe the virus went dormant after her first round of COVID-19, then re-emerged.

“We don’t really know how serious the illness is the second time compared to the first time,” said Dr. Robert Haley.

McKee says the worst part is realizing she may have unknowlingly exposed family, friends, and countless strangers.

“I would never have known had they not insisted on doing another covid test and I was floored when it was positive,” she said.

Mckee says she wants her case to serve as a reminder for everyone to wear a mask, something she now wishes she’d done.