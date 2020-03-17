Dallas County reporting 9 new cases of coronavirus, 5 believed to be community spread

DALLAS (KETK) – Dallas County announced late Tuesday morning that they have confirmed nine new cases of coronavirus, bringing the county total to 28.

Below is a list of ages for the victims:

Two women in their 20s

One man in his 30s

One man and one woman in their 40s

Two women in their 50s

One man in his 60s

One woman in her 70s

According to the release, one case is related to international travel, three came into close contact with another COVID-19 patient, and five are believed to be community spread.

As we have warned you, the testing data is well behind the situation on the ground. Today, we have five new cases of likely community spread. It is imperative that you excercise sound decision-making in your personal responsibility decisions. We must replace selfishness with sacrifice if we are to protect our seniors and most vulnerable among us. Don’t give into fear, rather have faith in the science…” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins

Of the 28 confirmed cases, four are from outside the metroplex and are not being counted in official counts for Dallas County.

There has been one death in Texas so far from the coronavirus as the Lone Star State creeps up to 100 confirmed cases.

In East Texas, there are seven cases: four in Smith County and one each in Bowie, Gregg, and Rusk Counties.