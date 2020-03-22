Dallas County issues shelter-in-place for residents

Closings
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued a ‘shelter-in-place’ requiring residents to stay at home, according to our affiliate NBC-DFW.

The order takes effect at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 23 and continues until April 3.

The order states that people may leave their homes for essential activities including supply trips or tasks essential to one’s health and safety. It also limits business operations to healthcare, critical infrastructure and retail, and grocery stores.

A detailed list is included below:

