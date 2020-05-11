COVID-19 mobile testing site to be held at Harvey Convention Center this week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A coronavirus mobile testing site will be coming to Tyler at the Harvey Convention Center this week to provide free drive-thru testing, Tyler health officials announced on Monday.
The site will be present from Tuesday, May 12 to Thursday, May 14.
The testing will be by appointment only and reserved for those who are actively showing symptoms.
There is an exception for first responders and medical personnel who do not have symptoms, but they must still call and register.
Here are the number of active cases in East Texas. There are nearly 1,600 reported infections:
- Anderson County – 48 (9 recovered)
- Angelina County – 107, 1 death (19 recovered, 1 hospitalized)
- Bowie County –105, 10 deaths
- Camp County – 7 (6 recovered)
- Cass County – 20 (16 recovered)
- Cherokee County – 18, 1 death
- Franklin County – 3 (1 recovered)
- Gregg County – 119, 2 deaths (48 recovered)
- Harrison County – 188, 11 deaths (18 recovered)
- Henderson County – 43 (8 recovered)
- Hopkins County – 8 (4 recovered)
- Houston County – 21
- Marion County – 15 (3 recovered)
- Morris County – 9
- Nacogdoches County – 203, 11 deaths (48 recovered)
- Panola County – 159, 7 deaths
- Polk County – 35 (11 recovered)
- Rains County – 2 (2 recovered)
- Rusk County – 41, 1 death (22 recovered)
- Sabine County – 2 (1 recovered)
- San Augustine County – 21, 1 death (7 recovered, 2 hospitalized)
- Shelby County – 149, 4 deaths (70 recovered)
- Smith County – 174, 4 deaths (106 recovered, 44 hospitalized)
- Titus County – 37 (6 recovered)
- Trinity County – 13 (3 recovered)
- Upshur County – 15
- Van Zandt County – 18, 1 death (9 recovered)
- Wood County – 14 (9 recovered)