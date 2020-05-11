COVID-19 mobile testing site to be held at Harvey Convention Center this week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A coronavirus mobile testing site will be coming to Tyler at the Harvey Convention Center this week to provide free drive-thru testing, Tyler health officials announced on Monday.

The site will be present from Tuesday, May 12 to Thursday, May 14.

The testing will be by appointment only and reserved for those who are actively showing symptoms.

There is an exception for first responders and medical personnel who do not have symptoms, but they must still call and register.

