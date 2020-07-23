COVID-19 causing national bike shortage due to need for social distancing during summer

TYLER, Texas (KETK/NBC) – The coronavirus has left a lasting impact on many businesses and this year the bicycle industry is feeling both the good and bad sides of the crisis.

The demand for bikes has skyrocketed this summer and the need for social distancing during warm weather could mean that the nation could face a shortage for months.

Jeff Ruth, a bike shop owner in Delray Beach, Florida, explains that under normal circumstances, it takes less than a week to get the parts he needs for repairs. But now it is becoming increasingly difficult.

“Right now I just can’t get bikes and I just can’t get parts to fix bikes. So there’s people I can’t help now. “We won’t get them again two, three months and the only reason we’re getting them in that phase is these very big manufacturers have ordered and made their bikes 8 to 10 months in the future.”” Jeff Ruth

Ruth said that the pandemic forced many people to begin working out outside due to many gyms across the country closing their doors. This led to a large spike in bike orders or repairs for bikes that had been thrown in storage.

Ruth and other bike owners say that its been the entry level bikes that have been the most sought after during the pandemic.