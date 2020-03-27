City of Van issues shelter in place order

VAN, Texas (KETK) – The city of Van has issued a shelter in place order.
The order goes into effect Friday, March 27 at 11:59 p.m. and will last until Friday, April 3 at 11:59 p.m.
What you can do
- Go to the grocery, convenience or warehouse store
- Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities
- Go to medical appointments
- Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru
- Care for or support a friend or family member
- Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise – just keep at least six feet between you and others in the community
- Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian if necessary
- Help someone to get necessary supplies
- Go to work for an essential business
What you shouldn’t do…
- Go to work unless you are providing essential services
- Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need
- Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out
- Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility, or other residential care facilities
For more information, you can visit the Van city Facebook page.