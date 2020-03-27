Live Now
City of Van issues shelter in place order

Coronavirus

VAN, Texas (KETK) – The city of Van has issued a shelter in place order.

The order goes into effect Friday, March 27 at 11:59 p.m. and will last until Friday, April 3 at 11:59 p.m.

What you can do

  • Go to the grocery, convenience or warehouse store
  • Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities
  • Go to medical appointments
  • Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru
  • Care for or support a friend or family member
  • Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise – just keep at least six feet between you and others in the community
  • Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian if necessary
  • Help someone to get necessary supplies
  • Go to work for an essential business

What you shouldn’t do…

  • Go to work unless you are providing essential services
  • Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need
  • Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out
  • Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility, or other residential care facilities

For more information, you can visit the Van city Facebook page.

