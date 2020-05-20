City of Texarkana set to separate COVID-19 cases from state prison

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — The city of Texarkana says they are seeking to keep the general population and the prison population for positive COVID-19 cases separate.

According to the city, 22 new cases from the Barry Telford Correctional Facility was added to the Bowie County count.

“The official count of COVID positive cases in Bowie County remains at 115,” The city of Texarkana said in a Facebook post Tuesday evening.

“The state of Texas Department of Health and Human Services added positive cases at the Barry Telford Correctional Facility to our count, but we are seeking to keep the two populations separate for clarity at this time. There have NOT been 22 new cases in the last 24 hours, but rather a change in the way the cases are counter by DSHS.”

Bowie County’s positive case count remains at 115. For the latest local information, visit here.