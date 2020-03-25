City of Mabank issues shelter in place order

MABANK, Texas (KETK) – On March 25, the City of Mabank declared a shelter in place order.

The order takes effective 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 and lasts until 11:59 on April 8.

There are exceptions for people to leave there home outlined below.

Perform work providing essential products or services

Engage in outdoor activity, complying with social distancing requirements

Engaging in essential activities for health and safety

Obtain necessary supplies

Care for a family member or pet in another household

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is authorized to enforce the order and a violation may be punishable by a fine up to $1,000 and/or jail time up to 180 days.