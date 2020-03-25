City of Mabank issues shelter in place order

MABANK, Texas (KETK) – On March 25, the City of Mabank declared a shelter in place order.
The order takes effective 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 and lasts until 11:59 on April 8.
There are exceptions for people to leave there home outlined below.
- Perform work providing essential products or services
- Engage in outdoor activity, complying with social distancing requirements
- Engaging in essential activities for health and safety
- Obtain necessary supplies
- Care for a family member or pet in another household
The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is authorized to enforce the order and a violation may be punishable by a fine up to $1,000 and/or jail time up to 180 days.