City of Longview expresses concern after person tests positive for coronavirus in Gregg County

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, the first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in East Texas. Gregg County officials held a press conference stating that the individual was in self-isolation but the risk to the community was low.

However, that didn’t keep the concerned residents from contacting the Longview mayor with questions regarding their safety.

While the patient has not been identified, Mayor Andy Mack reassured the community that the risk in the community remains low. He said that no information is being withheld from the public and that requires everyone in the community to be aware and practice healthy habits.

“Longview this is not going to be the worst thing that will ever happen to us, let’s buckle up lets band together let’s do what we know is right for our fellow citizens and lets whip this thing because the last thing we want to see in the community is something that spreads that we can’t control,” said Mayor Mack.

In response to the public’s concerns, the city council canceled several events in the upcoming weeks.