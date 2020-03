KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The city of Kilgore has issued a shelter in place order.

While Gregg County issued a shelter in place on Wednesday, March 25, parts of Kilgore fall out of the jurisdiction.

That initiated Kilgore May Ronnie Spradlin to issue his own executive order of shelter in place for residents.

The order goes into effect Thursday, March 26 at 11:59 p.m. and ends on April 9.

