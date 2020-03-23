CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances changes visitor policy amid social distancing concerns

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With Gov. Gregg Abbott’s order of limiting social gatherings to 10 people or less, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances and CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System have updated its visitor policy by limiting the number of people who can see a patient.

As the demands of the current COVID-19 pandemic continue to evolve in our community, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System and Longview Regional Health System want to keep our East Texas communities informed about updated visitor guidelines. Out of an abundance of caution, we are further limiting visitors to our hospitals and ERs. CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances

The following are the restrictions:

1 visitor of a maternity patient

1 visitor of a pediatric patient

Exceptions will be made for those visiting a patient on comfort/end-of-life care

To adhere to CDC guidelines, waiting rooms are also closed until further notice.

Longview Regional Hospital also updated its visitor policy, which can be found HERE.