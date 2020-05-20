Cherokee County up to 38 cases after two new patients confirmed at state facility

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Public Health announced in a release Wednesday morning that two more case of COVID-19 had been confirmed for the area. This brings the total up to 38 total.

There are currently 19 active cases in the county and 15 are located at a state facility. The facility is not identified by the health department.

This comes one day after two additional cases were also confirmed and the second death in the county from the virus was reported.

The identity of the victim was not released due to HIPPA regulations.

East Texas is currently at nearly 2,100 cases throughout the region and is nearing 100 deaths. Here is the most recent tally: