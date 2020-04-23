Cherokee County up to 12 coronavirus cases, half have recovered

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County is up to 12 total cases after two new patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus, according to the county’s public health department.

Nine of the 12 patients have been confirmed to be community spread while the other three are travel-related.

In the release, it was revealed that half of all cases in the county have recovered from the virus.

East Texas is near 775 total cases of COVID-19. Here is the latest tally:

Smith County – 125, 3 deaths

Nacogdoches County – 92, 7 deaths

Bowie County –89, 6 deaths

Shelby County – 69

Harrison County – 60, 6 deaths

Gregg County – 55

Panola County – 51, 5 deaths

Angelina County – 31

Rusk County – 30, 1 death

Henderson County – 22

Polk County – 17

Cass County – 15

San Augustine County – 14, 1 death

Anderson County – 14

Van Zandt County – 13, 1 death

Titus County – 12

Cherokee County – 10, 1 death

Upshur County – 9

Wood County – 6

Camp County – 6

Marion County – 6

Trinity County – 5

Morris County – 5

Hopkins County – 4

Houston County – 3

Rains County – 2

Franklin County – 1

Sabine County – 1