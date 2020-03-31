Cherokee County reports 4th case of COVID-19

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Public Health Department has confirmed a fourth case in the county.
The individual traveled within the United States and officials are working to contact anyone who has come in contact with them.
This brings the total to 94 in East Texas.
- Smith County – 32, 1 death
- Bowie County – 9, 1 death
- Van Zandt County – 2, 1 death
- Gregg County – 6
- Angelina County – 5
- Nacogdoches County – 4
- Polk County – 4
- Shelby County – 4
- Cherokee County – 4
- Rusk County – 4
- Cass County – 2
- Upshur County – 2
- Camp County – 1
- Franklin County – 1
- Harrison County – 3
- Henderson County – 1
- Hopkins County – 1
- Morris County – 1
- Panola County – 1
- San Augustine County – 1
- Wood – 1