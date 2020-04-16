Cherokee County reaches double digits with 10 COVID-19 cases, half have recovered

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County has joined the growing list of East Texas counties that have reached double-digit coronavirus cases.

On Thursday, the Cherokee County Public Health announced that the 10th COVID-19 case had been confirmed. It is believed to be the seventh that was community spread.

Of the 10 cases, half have recovered with four currently still active and one person has died.

To be considered “recovered” from the virus, patients must go two weeks without symptoms and eight days without taking fever-reducing medicine such as Advil or Tylenol.

East Texas currently has more than 550 cases and here is the most recent tally: