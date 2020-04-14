Breaking News
CHRISTUS Health offering ‘game-changer’ antibodies test for COVID-19, results in just 10 minutes

Cherokee County confirms 9th case of COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County confirmed its nith case of coronavirus Tuesday morning in a release sent to multiple media outlets.

The county public health office said that six of the nine cases have been through community spread while the other three were from recent travel.

East Texas has more than 450 cases of coronavirus confirmed through 25 counties. There have been 16 reported deaths.

Here is the most recent tally:

  • Smith County – 101, 2 deaths
  • Bowie County –51, 5 deaths
  • Nacogdoches County – 50, 3 deaths
  • Gregg County – 42
  • Shelby County – 36
  • Harrison County – 31, 2 death
  • Panola County – 18, 1 death
  • Angelina County – 16
  • Rusk County – 16
  • Polk County – 11
  • Van Zandt County – 10, 1 death
  • Henderson County – 10
  • San Augustine County – 9, 1 death
  • Cherokee County – 9, 1 death
  • Upshur County – 8
  • Titus County – 7
  • Cass County – 6
  • Wood County – 6
  • Camp County – 5
  • Hopkins County – 4
  • Trinity County – 4
  • Anderson County – 3
  • Morris County – 3
  • Franklin County – 1
  • Rains – 1

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar

Trending Stories