Cherokee County confirms 5th case of coronavirus

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County has risen to five confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the Cherokee County Health Department.

The CDC recommends that you take the following precautions to protect against the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

This brings the East Texas total to 99 and still three deaths from COVID-19.

Here is the latest tally kept by KETK News: