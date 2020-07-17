Cherokee County confirms 28 new cases, 54 recoveries from coronavirus

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Public Health Department released new numbers Friday morning, revealing that 28 new cases of coronavirus had been confirmed within the past 24 hours.

However, there were nearly double the amount of recoveries. 54 patients reported no symptoms and had tested negative after coming down with the virus.

There are currently more reported recoveries in the county than there are active cases, according to the department. The county has 212 active cases with 253 recoveries for a total of 465 cases.

Here is the most recent county by city:

Alto: 20

Bullard: 32

Cuney: 5

Gallatin: 2

Jacksonville: 270

New Summerfield: 14

Reklaw: 6

Rusk: 72

Troup: 14

Wells: 3

