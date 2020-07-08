Cherokee County confirms 21 new cases of coronavirus, total up to 271

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Public Health Department confirmed on Wednesday morning that 21 new patients have tested positive for COVID-19.

The new cases bring the county up to 271 total since the pandemic started.

Currently, the area has 173 active cases with 96 having recovered and two people dying. Out of all the cases, 22 have been associated with a state facility and the rest have been residents of the county.

Here is a breakdown of total cases per city:

Alto: 9

Bullard: 16

Cuney: 4

Jacksonville: 155

New Summerfield: 12

Recklaw: 5

Rusk: 44

RSH: 17

TDCJ: 2

Troup: 5

Wells: 2

To view a breakdown of all East Texas COVID-19 counts, click here.