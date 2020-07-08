Cherokee County confirms 21 new cases of coronavirus, total up to 271

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Public Health Department confirmed on Wednesday morning that 21 new patients have tested positive for COVID-19.
The new cases bring the county up to 271 total since the pandemic started.
Currently, the area has 173 active cases with 96 having recovered and two people dying. Out of all the cases, 22 have been associated with a state facility and the rest have been residents of the county.
Here is a breakdown of total cases per city:
- Alto: 9
- Bullard: 16
- Cuney: 4
- Jacksonville: 155
- New Summerfield: 12
- Recklaw: 5
- Rusk: 44
- RSH: 17
- TDCJ: 2
- Troup: 5
- Wells: 2
