Abbott signs order forcing those who travel from New York area or New Orleans to self-quarantine for 2 weeks

Cherokee County confirms 1st COVID-19 case

Coronavirus

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Public Health Department has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19, according to the Cherokeean Herald.

There is no information on the patient or if the case was community spread.

The total number of cases in East Texas is 37.

  • Smith County – 21
  • Morris County – 1
  • Cass County – 1
  • Van Zant – 1
  • Gregg County – 4
  • Rusk County – 2
  • Bowie County – 1
  • Hopkins County – 1
  • Nacogdoches County – 1
  • Upshur County – 1
  • Angelina County – 1
  • Harrison County – 1
  • Shelby County – 1
  • Cherokee County – 1
March 26

