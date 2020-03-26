Cherokee County confirms 1st COVID-19 case

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Public Health Department has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19, according to the Cherokeean Herald.
There is no information on the patient or if the case was community spread.
The total number of cases in East Texas is 37.
- Smith County – 21
- Morris County – 1
- Cass County – 1
- Van Zant – 1
- Gregg County – 4
- Rusk County – 2
- Bowie County – 1
- Hopkins County – 1
- Nacogdoches County – 1
- Upshur County – 1
- Angelina County – 1
- Harrison County – 1
- Shelby County – 1
- Cherokee County – 1