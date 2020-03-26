Cherokee County confirms 1st COVID-19 case

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Public Health Department has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19, according to the Cherokeean Herald.

There is no information on the patient or if the case was community spread.

The total number of cases in East Texas is 37.

Smith County – 21

Morris County – 1

Cass County – 1

Van Zant – 1

Gregg County – 4

Rusk County – 2

Bowie County – 1

Hopkins County – 1

Nacogdoches County – 1

Upshur County – 1

Angelina County – 1

Harrison County – 1

Shelby County – 1

Cherokee County – 1