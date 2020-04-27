Cherokee County confirms 14th case of COIVD-19

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – The 14th case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Cherokee County, according to the public health department.
The statement said the case appears to be community spread, the 11th such case in Cherokee County. The county remains at one death from the virus.
East Texas is nearing 1,000 total cases and here is the most recent tally:
- Smith County – 134, 3 deaths
- Nacogdoches County – 123, 7 deaths (21 recoveries)
- Panola County – 99, 6 deaths
- Bowie County –93, 7 deaths
- Shelby County – 86 (No record of recovered)
- Harrison County – 79, 7 deaths
- Gregg County – 66
- Angelina County – 36
- Rusk County – 34, 1 death
- Henderson County – 24
- Anderson County – 19
- Polk County – 18
- Cass County – 16
- San Augustine County – 16, 1 death
- Titus County – 15
- Cherokee County – 14, 1 death
- Van Zandt County – 13, 1 death
- Upshur County – 13
- Marion County – 9
- Wood County – 7
- Camp County – 6
- Trinity County – 5
- Morris County – 5
- Hopkins County – 4
- Houston County – 3
- Rains County – 2
- Franklin County – 1
- Sabine County – 1