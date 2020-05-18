Breaking News
Smith County searching for teenage runaway, has ties to Lufkin area

Cherokee County announces 3 new cases as East Texas nears 2,000

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Department of Public Health announced Monday morning that three new cases of coronavirus were confirmed over the weekend to bring them to 34 total.

Two new recoveries were also announced. Recoveries currently outnumber active cases in Cherokee County 17 to 16.

There are currently 1,955 total cases in East Texas with nearly 700 recoveries. Here are the latest tallies:

  • Anderson County – 54 (10 recovered)
  • Angelina County – 139, 1 death (30 recovered)
  • Bowie County -122, 11 deaths (73 recovered)
  • Camp County – 20 (6 recovered)
  • Cass County – 21 (20 recovered)
  • Cherokee County – 34, 1 death (17 recovered)
  • Franklin County – 4 (1 recovered)
  • Gregg County – 177, 3 deaths (52 recovered)
  • Harrison County – 209, 14 deaths (30 recovered)
  • Henderson County – 49 (13 recovered)
  • Hopkins County – 8 (4 recovered)
  • Houston County – 21
  • Marion County – 15 (3 recovered)
  • Morris County – 10 (4 recovered)
  • Nacogdoches County – 234, 15 deaths (101 recovered)
  • Panola County – 176, 20 deaths (38 recovered)
  • Polk County – 47 (16 recovered)
  • Rains County – 2 (2 recovered)
  • Rusk County – 44, 1 death (25 recovered)
  • Sabine County – 3 (1 recovered)
  • San Augustine County – 22, 1 death (11 recovered)
  • Shelby County – 172, 5 deaths (81 recovered)
  • Smith County – 189, 4 deaths (135 recovered)
  • Titus County – 121, 1 death (6 recovered)
  • Trinity County – 13 (3 recovered)
  • Upshur County – 18
  • Van Zandt County – 22, 1 death (13 recovered)
  • Wood County – 18 (11 recovered)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar