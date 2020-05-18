Cherokee County announces 3 new cases as East Texas nears 2,000

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Department of Public Health announced Monday morning that three new cases of coronavirus were confirmed over the weekend to bring them to 34 total.
Two new recoveries were also announced. Recoveries currently outnumber active cases in Cherokee County 17 to 16.
There are currently 1,955 total cases in East Texas with nearly 700 recoveries. Here are the latest tallies:
- Anderson County – 54 (10 recovered)
- Angelina County – 139, 1 death (30 recovered)
- Bowie County -122, 11 deaths (73 recovered)
- Camp County – 20 (6 recovered)
- Cass County – 21 (20 recovered)
- Cherokee County – 34, 1 death (17 recovered)
- Franklin County – 4 (1 recovered)
- Gregg County – 177, 3 deaths (52 recovered)
- Harrison County – 209, 14 deaths (30 recovered)
- Henderson County – 49 (13 recovered)
- Hopkins County – 8 (4 recovered)
- Houston County – 21
- Marion County – 15 (3 recovered)
- Morris County – 10 (4 recovered)
- Nacogdoches County – 234, 15 deaths (101 recovered)
- Panola County – 176, 20 deaths (38 recovered)
- Polk County – 47 (16 recovered)
- Rains County – 2 (2 recovered)
- Rusk County – 44, 1 death (25 recovered)
- Sabine County – 3 (1 recovered)
- San Augustine County – 22, 1 death (11 recovered)
- Shelby County – 172, 5 deaths (81 recovered)
- Smith County – 189, 4 deaths (135 recovered)
- Titus County – 121, 1 death (6 recovered)
- Trinity County – 13 (3 recovered)
- Upshur County – 18
- Van Zandt County – 22, 1 death (13 recovered)
- Wood County – 18 (11 recovered)