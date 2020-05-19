Cherokee County announces 2nd COVID-19 death, two new cases

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – A 2nd person in Cherokee County has died from the coronavirus and two additional cases have been confirmed, according to the Public Health Department.

Out of the 36 total cases, 17 are currently active with 13 of them being residents of a state facility. The remaining four are living at a county residence.

The death is the second East Texas death from COVID-19 on Tuesday. Panola County announced its 21st death, which leads East Texas.

The Cherokee County fatality is the 87th death from the coronavirus in East Texas. There are currently more than 2,000 cases and here is the latest tally: