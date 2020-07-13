Cherokee County adds nearly 40 new cases, 37 patients have recovered

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Public Health Department released new coronavirus numbers early Monday morning showing that 39 new cases were confirmed over the weekend. There were also 37 patients who have recovered from the virus.

The county now stands at 372 cases, of which 225 are active.

Jacksonville, the largest city in the county, continues to hold the large majority of the cases with 216, nearly 60%.

41% of current cases in the county are people under the age of 30 with those aged 21-30 being the largest group at 72 cases.

The department released the following graphic with the new numbers: