Cherokee County adds additional COVID-19 case, up to 13

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County announced an additional coroanvirus cases was confirmed to bring their total to 13.
The statement was sent out in a release by the county’s public health department on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, the department also said that six of the cases had met the definition of recovery.
The 13th case was acquired through community spread, according to the department.
East Texas has nearly 850 cases throughout the region. Here is the most recent tally:
- Smith County – 131, 3 deaths
- Nacogdoches County – 111, 7 deaths
- Bowie County –89, 6 deaths
- Shelby County – 85
- Panola County – 64, 5 deaths
- Harrison County – 63, 7 deaths
- Gregg County – 55
- Angelina County – 33
- Rusk County – 30, 1 death
- Henderson County – 22
- Polk County – 18
- Anderson County – 16
- Cass County – 15
- San Augustine County – 14, 1 death
- Van Zandt County – 13, 1 death
- Titus County – 13
- Cherokee County – 13, 1 death
- Upshur County – 9
- Wood County – 7
- Camp County – 6
- Marion County – 6
- Trinity County – 5
- Morris County – 5
- Hopkins County – 4
- Houston County – 3
- Rains County – 2
- Franklin County – 1
- Sabine County – 1