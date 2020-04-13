Breaking News
Harrison County reports 2nd death from coronavirus, East Texas now at 16

Cherokee County adds 8th COVID-19 cases, East Texas now at 409

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County added its eighth case of coronavirus, according to a release from the county’s public health office.

Of the eight cases, five are community spread and three are travel-related.

East Texas is now at more than 400 cases of COVID-19 and here is the most recent tally:

  • Smith County – 96, 2 deaths
  • Nacogdoches County – 47, 3 deaths
  • Bowie County –41, 5 deaths
  • Gregg County – 39
  • Shelby County – 34
  • Panola County – 17, 1 death
  • Harrison County – 16, 2 deaths
  • Angelina County – 16
  • Rusk County – 15
  • Van Zandt County – 10, 1 death
  • Henderson County – 10
  • San Augustine County – 9, 1 death
  • Polk County – 9
  • Cherokee County – 8, 1 death
  • Upshur County – 8
  • Titus County – 6
  • Cass County – 5
  • Wood County – 5
  • Hopkins County – 4
  • Camp County – 3
  • Trinity County – 3
  • Anderson County – 3
  • Morris County – 3
  • Franklin County – 1
  • Rains – 1

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar

Trending Stories