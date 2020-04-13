Cherokee County adds 8th COVID-19 cases, East Texas now at 409

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County added its eighth case of coronavirus, according to a release from the county’s public health office.
Of the eight cases, five are community spread and three are travel-related.
East Texas is now at more than 400 cases of COVID-19 and here is the most recent tally:
- Smith County – 96, 2 deaths
- Nacogdoches County – 47, 3 deaths
- Bowie County –41, 5 deaths
- Gregg County – 39
- Shelby County – 34
- Panola County – 17, 1 death
- Harrison County – 16, 2 deaths
- Angelina County – 16
- Rusk County – 15
- Van Zandt County – 10, 1 death
- Henderson County – 10
- San Augustine County – 9, 1 death
- Polk County – 9
- Cherokee County – 8, 1 death
- Upshur County – 8
- Titus County – 6
- Cass County – 5
- Wood County – 5
- Hopkins County – 4
- Camp County – 3
- Trinity County – 3
- Anderson County – 3
- Morris County – 3
- Franklin County – 1
- Rains – 1