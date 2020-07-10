Cherokee County adds 46 new cases, nearly half of all cases are in patients younger than 30

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Public Health Department announced Friday morning that 46 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed for the area. This makes 100 new cases for the week since Monday.

The county now stands at 333 total cases, of which 224 are active.

Jacksonville, the largest city in the county, last week had a free testing site set up at the high school. The city currently has 60% of all cases throughout Cherokee County.

Young people are now the largest infected group in the area with 69 patients being in their 20s. According to the department, 43% of cases in the county are in people younger than 30 and 71% are under 50.

The health department issued the following graphic that is current as of Friday: