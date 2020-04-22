CDC warns there could be a second, possibly worse wave of COVID-19 in the fall

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that a second wave of COVID-19 will potentially be worse than the current pandemic, because it is likely to coincide with the start of flu season, according to the Washington Post.

This happening all while states are preparing to lift restrictions despite the ongoing threat, arguing people need to get back to work.

“The concern is that in the fall, both coronavirus and the flu might hit at the same time,” said Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent.

The warning comes from CDC Director Robert Redfield in an interview with the Washington Post.

“There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through,” Redfield said. “And when I’ve said this to others, they kind of put their head back, they don’t understand what I mean.”

Many people are still protesting to demand their state re-open the economy.

Gov. Abbott has begun to re-open the economy in stages, but some conservative leaders believe he is moving too slow.

State Representative Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler) said that it is up to individual Texans to protect themselves and those who are physically unable to.

A majority of Smith County commissioners said in a meeting on Tuesday that if it were not for Abbott’s stay-at-home order, they would vote to repeal the county order immediately.

WPRI contributed to this report.