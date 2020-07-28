CDC reduces COVID-19 isolation period to 10 days

(WKBN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines for the duration of isolation when a person has the coronavirus.

For most cases, someone with COVID-19 can generally discontinue isolation 10 days after symptom onset and the resolution of a fever for at least 24 hours, without using fever-reducing medication and improvement in other symptoms.

For people with severe to critical illness, or those who are immunocompromised, the duration of isolation may be extended up to 20 days after symptom onset.

People previously diagnosed with COVID-19 who remain asymptomatic after recovery are asked not to retest within three months after the date of symptom onset. Those who develop new symptoms within three months after the initial symptom onset, retesting may occur if a doctor cannot identify an alternative diagnosis.

For healthcare providers, symptom-based criteria changed from “at least 72 hours” to “at least 24 hours” have passed since last fever without the use of fever-reducing medications.

Except for a rare situation, a test-based strategy is no longer recommended to determine when to allow healthcare workers to return to work.

For more information on CDC guidelines, visit the CDC’s website.