CASS/BOWIE COUNTY (KETK) – The Bowie County Emergency Operations Center released new reports Monday.

Bowie County reported one new case bringing the total to 94 with 47 recoveries. They also reported an additional death bringing the total to eight which leads East Texas. Nacogdoches and Harrison County follow behind with seven each.

Cass County reported a new case bringing the total to 17 with eight recoveries.