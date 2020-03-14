Carnival, Royal Caribbean among cruise lines suspending trips for 30 days

After two Diamond Princess cruise ships returned to the U.S. with positive cases of the coronavirus onboard, the question that loomed was whether or not Americans would continue with their spring break cruise plans.

Once word spread that passengers from two ships with thousands onboard had to be quarantined due to positive cases of the virus, cruise companies started offering credit lines and vouchers.

However, that didn’t keep the concern from increasing and soon enough, Viking Cruises canceled all operations until May.

On Friday, President Trump tweeted a response to the American crisis saying, ” At my request, effective midnight tonight, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and MSC have all agreed to suspend outbound cruises for thirty days. It is a great and important industry – it will be kept that way!”

Carnival and Royal Caribbean are two of the affected cruises that sail out of the port of Galveston.

Royal Caribbean released a statement found below: