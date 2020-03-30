Camp County reports 1st case of coronavirus

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Camp County Emergency Management confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the county.

Judge AJ Mason did not give any information regarding the patient or if the case was community spread or travel-related.

Today I was informed by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) that a resident of Camp County has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. DSHS is taking all necessary actions in response to this matter. To date, 124 counties in Texas have positive cases of the coronavirus. Currently, cases continue to increase in Texas at a rate in excess of 30% per day. At this rate cases will nearly double every three days. While there is no cause for panic, I cannot overstate how important it is to continue to adhere to the guidelines and executive orders to lessen the spread of this virus.

We continue to work alongside officials and key personnel from the City of Pittsburg, Pittsburg ISD and UT Health to prepare for, manage and respond to this threat. We can all do our part by remaining focused, patient and vigilant in this fight.

Judge AJ Mason