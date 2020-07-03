Camp County files for exemption from Abbott mask requirement due to low case count

PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – Camp County Judge AJ Mason has filed an exemption request with the Texas Division of Emergency Management to opt-out of Gov. Abbott’s face mask requirement that takes effect Friday.

Mason said that the county has less than 20 confirmed case of coronavirus have been detected and is looking to apply to not have the order apply to their area.

The judge did say that “In the event the positive case number exceeds 20, Camp County will immediately become ineligible for this exemption and will become subject to the order.”

Here are the exceptions to Abbott’s order: