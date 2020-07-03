Camp County files for exemption from Abbott mask requirement due to low case count

PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – Camp County Judge AJ Mason has filed an exemption request with the Texas Division of Emergency Management to opt-out of Gov. Abbott’s face mask requirement that takes effect Friday.
Mason said that the county has less than 20 confirmed case of coronavirus have been detected and is looking to apply to not have the order apply to their area.
The judge did say that “In the event the positive case number exceeds 20, Camp County will immediately become ineligible for this exemption and will become subject to the order.”
Here are the exceptions to Abbott’s order:
- Any person younger than 10 years of age; any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering
- Any person while the person is consuming food or drink, or is seated at a restaurant to eat or drink
- Any person while the person is (a) exercising outdoors or engaging in physical activity outdoors, and (b) maintaining a safe distance from other people not in the same household
- Any person while the person is driving alone or with passengers who are part of the same household as the driver
- Any person obtaining a service that requires temporary removal of the face-covering for security surveillance, screening, or a need for specific access to the face, such as while visiting a bank or while obtaining a personal care service involving the face, but only to the extent necessary for the temporary removal
- Any person while the person is in a swimming pool, lake, or similar body
- of water
- Any person who is voting, assisting a voter, serving as a poll watcher, or
- actively administering an election, but wearing a face-covering is strongly
- encouraged
- Any person who is actively providing or obtaining access to religious
- worship, but wearing a face-covering is strongly encouraged;
- Any person while the person is giving a speech for a broadcast or to an
- audience
- Any person in a county (a) that meets the requisite criteria promulgated the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) regarding minimal cases of COVID-19, and (b) whose county judge has affirmatively opted-out of this face-covering requirement by filing with TDEM the required face-covering attestation form—provided, however, that wearing a face-covering is highly recommended, and every county is strongly encouraged to follow these face-covering standards.