California cruise ship passengers to be quarantined at Texas base

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ governor says numerous Americans on a cruise ship off the California coast will be transferred to a military base in San Antonio for testing for the coronavirus.

Governor Greg Abbott said in a news release Sunday that “approximately 90 Texans” are among the unspecified number of U.S. citizens expected to arrive at Lackland Air Force Base.

It was not clear when the group would arrive. The group is among more than 3,500 people from 54 countries aboard the Grand Princess. At least 21 people aboard the ship have tested positive for the virus amid evidence the vessel was the breeding ground for a deadly cluster of more than 10 cases during its previous voyage.

As of Sunday, 21 deaths have been reported across the U.S. At least 14 have been linked to a Seattle-area nursing home, along with many other infections among residents, staff and family members.

California state Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins said those aboard the Grand Princess should be brought ashore,

“We have to be better than just leaving all these people out at sea. There are Americans on board, families, seniors, and others all wanting nothing more than to be safe and to get treatment if they need it. With the proper precautions in place and following the protocols called for by science, we can protect the public health while preserving our basic humanity,” Atkins said. “Any attempt to use these passengers as pawns or scapegoats for political cover has to be rejected by anyone with a working moral compass.”

The ship was heading from Hawaii to San Francisco when it was ordered Wednesday to keep its distance from shore so 46 people with possible coronavirus symptoms could be tested. On Thursday, a military helicopter crew lowered test kits onto the 951-foot ship by rope and later flew them for analysis at a state lab.

Health officials undertook the testing after reporting that a passenger on a previous voyage of the ship, in February, died of the disease.

In the past few days, health authorities disclosed that at least 10 other people who were on the same journey also were found to be infected. And some passengers on that trip stayed aboard for the current voyage — increasing crewmembers’ exposure to the virus.

“We know the coronavirus manifested among the previous passengers we will be testing everyone on the ship, we will be quarantining as necessary,” Pence said. “We anticipate that they will be quarantined on the ship. They will not need to disembark.”

Princess Cruises said the ship’s doctor began informing passengers and crew of their results after confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Another Princess ship, the Diamond Princess, was quarantined for two weeks in Yokohama, Japan, last month because of the virus, and ultimately about 700 of the 3,700 people aboard became infected in what experts pronounced a public-health failure, with the vessel essentially becoming a floating germ factory.

Of those passengers that were quarantined in San Antonio, all have been released.